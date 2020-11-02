The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:

Matthew Americo Fuentes, 31, 2000 block of Placida Road, Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Alexander O' Neil Latimer, 29, Tamiami Trail-Sumter Blvd., North Port. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.

Jessica Ashley Sarah Perry, 31, 1800 block of Jamros Ave., North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Robert Dominique Sirangelo, 37, 18100 block of Charter Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: burglary. Bond: $7,500.

Dominic Dewayne Wilson, 37, 7600 block of Merolla Road, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

-Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik

