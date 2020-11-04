The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Destiny Lynn Clymer, 30, 700 block of Texas St., Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Jacob Joseph Steinman, 27, 35500 block of Almar Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: three counts of probation violation: grand theft. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

John Henry Boone III, 35, 21100 block of Gephast Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

Ryan Louis Unger, 27, 100 block of Nokomis Ave. N. Drive, Venice. Charge: probation violation: battery on a law enforcement officer. Bond: none.

-Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments