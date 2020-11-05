The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Robert Arthur Koch, 48, 9000 block of S. Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: contempt of court on a charge of driving with no vehicle registration. Bond: $200.
Jake Thomas McCauley, 25, 12300 block of Destiny Drive, Venice. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.
Matthew J. Sinclair, 52, 13100 block of Romford Ave., Englewood. Charlotte County warrang for violation of probation on an injunction for protection against domestic violence. Bond: none.
Adam Wade Gray, 31, 4700 block of Chicopa St., North Port. Charge: DUI second offense. Bond: $120.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Barry Burton Bean, 49, 600 block of Ennis Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
Kenneth E. Lowe, 42, 17400 block of Vallybrooke Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: carrying concealed weapon, possession of unlicensed firearm, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $3,000.
Megan Nicole Perkins, 35, 23500 block of Lehigh Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, two counts of possession and or use of drug equipment. Bond: $5,500.
Nancy I. Goodman, 77, 3300 block of Bohio St., North Port. Charge: failure to appear on a charge of driving with an expired license. Bond: $200.
-Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik
