The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Ryan Michael Boley, 45, 12300 block of Defender Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: Charlotte County warrant for violation of probation for possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.
Dustin Lee Berrios, 28, 6100 block of Corcoran Drive, North Port. Charges: probation violation on drug possession charges. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Shane Lee Richards, 42, 400 block of U.S. 41 Bypass, Venice. Charges: probation violation on a burglary charge.
Marc Stefan Chase, 22, 6100 block of Hoffman St., North Port. Charges: trespassing, possession of drug equipment. Bond: $1,000.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:
Michael Matthew Lynes, 29, 3100 block of Greendale Road, North Port. Charge: grand theft. Bond: $1,500.
The Department of Corrections Probation reported the following arrest:
Rodrigo Arroyo, 23, 8500 block of Raoul Ave., North Port. Charges: two counts of probation violation on a burglary charge. Bond: none.
-Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.