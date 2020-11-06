The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Ryan Michael Boley, 45, 12300 block of Defender Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: Charlotte County warrant for violation of probation for possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.

Dustin Lee Berrios, 28, 6100 block of Corcoran Drive, North Port. Charges: probation violation on drug possession charges. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Shane Lee Richards, 42, 400 block of U.S. 41 Bypass, Venice. Charges: probation violation on a burglary charge.

Marc Stefan Chase, 22, 6100 block of Hoffman St., North Port. Charges: trespassing, possession of drug equipment. Bond: $1,000.


The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:

Michael Matthew Lynes, 29, 3100 block of Greendale Road, North Port. Charge: grand theft. Bond: $1,500.

The Department of Corrections Probation reported the following arrest:

Rodrigo Arroyo, 23, 8500 block of Raoul Ave., North Port. Charges: two counts of probation violation on a burglary charge. Bond: none.

-Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments