The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Clifton Jeremiah Underwood, 40, 3800 block of Portair Ave., North Port. Charges: contempt of court for failure to appear on trespassing charge, Charlotte County warrant for contracting without a licence, grand theft. Bond: $15,200.
Jared Emerson Halstead, 36, 100 block of E. Airport Ave., Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Trey Alexander Hixon, 35, 1400 block of Quail Lake Drive, Venice. Charge: contempt of court for failing to register for an offender work program. Bond: none.
William Anthony Tillis, 41, 100 block of N. Englewood Heights, Englewood. Charge: Charlotte County warrant for felony battery, false imprisonment of an adult, criminal mischief property, threat with serious bodily injury. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Daniel Tracy Alton, 28, 5800 block of Spearman Circle, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, obstructing without violence. Bond: $2,000.
Arek Michael Naudascher, 24, 3700 block of Rockman St., North Port. Charges: probation violation on charges of possession of a controlled substance, obstructing a crime investigation. Bond: none.
Christopher Switala, 49, 9000 block of Starfish Circle, Venice. Charge: non-payment of child support. Bond: $820.
-Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik
