The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Esperanza Amaro Denisco, 50, 300 block of Fordham Road, Venice. Charges: DUI damage to property or another person, refusal to submit DUI test after license is suspended. Bond: $1,000.

Nicholas Sean Glock, 25, 4400 block of Sturkie Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: probation violation: battery by a detainee, probation violation: petty theft third conviction, probation violation: possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.

Marlene Kay Hogeland, 74, 5800 block of Adams St., Venice. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.

Valentin Hyrhorovich Pashtenko, 57, 4600 block of Kenoska St., North Port. Charges: two counts of perjury: making false affidavit in official proceedings. Bond: $3,000.

Rebecca Anne Robinson, 31, 3800 block of Monfero Ave., North Port. Charge: flee/elude law enforcement officer while lights/siren active. Bond: $1,500.

Daniel Brian Statetzny, 39, unknown, North Port. Charge: contempt of court: failure to appear: possession of a controlled substance/possession of narcotics equipment/ possession of new legend drug. Bond: $5,000.


Ashley Lynn Tygrett, 37, 7200 block of Belcrest Court, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (Methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (Alprazolam). Bond: $3,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Jacob Joseph Steinman, 27, 3300 block of Cake Terrace, North Port. Charges: probation violation: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.

Lisa Jean Grosick Williamson, 55, 5200 block of Pinson Drive, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

The Florida Highway Patrol of Venice reported the following arrest:

Kelly Ann Kingston, 46, 100 block of Maple St., Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

-Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik

