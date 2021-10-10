The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Isaac Jacob Borst, 35, 2100 block of Mango Ave., Sarasota. Charges: false identification give to law enforcement officer and violation of probation. Bond: none.
Althea Antonio-White, 65, 30 block of Organ Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.
Cody James Thomas, 25, 28200 block of Bermont Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: battery. Bond: $2,500.
Juan Israel Tzunux-Tojin, 21, 22200 block of Queens Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Brian Keith Morris, 41, 3500 block of Suwanee Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: disorderly intoxication. Bond: $1,500.
Anastasia Marie Harris, 28, 200 block of Port Charlotte. Charges: disorderly intoxication. Bond: $1,000.
Robert Vincent Olivo, 32, 1200 block of Red Oak Lane, Port Charlotte, Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
William Crow, 41, 200 block of Waterway Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: nonresident driver license required. Bond: $500.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
Michael Martin Badolato, 23, 3100 block of Casey Key Road. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
Eric Davis, 50, 4500 block of Vaquero St., North Port. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $330.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Justin Anthony Young, 37, 7200 block of Minardi St., North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Marcus Andrew Baker, 31, 2400 S.W. Alice Ave., Arcadia. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.
Brendan Barcia, 23, of Bradenton. Charges: DUI with person under 18 years of age in vehicle. Bond: $120.
Richard Dale Lowe, Jr., 1000 block of S.E. 5th Ave., Arcadia. Charges: driving while license suspended, tampering with evidence, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $15,500.
Phillip Aaron Nazzaro, 33, 300 block of Palmetto Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Franklin James Pickett, 48, 1400 S.E. Ohio Ave., Arcadia. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
