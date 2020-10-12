The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Beth Ann Clancy, 50, 100 block of Tulane Road, Venice. Charge: possession of cocaine. Bond: $1,500.

Ethan Randall Cloninger, 24, 800 block of Constance Road, Venice. Charges: two counts of criminal mischief. Bond: $1,000.

Ray Donovan Nevels, 63, 4100 block of Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: probation violation: sex offender fail to comply. Bond: none.

-Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik

