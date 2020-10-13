The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Shayne Carpenter Ward, 46, 5200 block of Placida Road, Englewood. Charge: probation violation on a controlled substance charge. Bond: none.

Chance White Dawson, 20, 3900 block of Diamond Ave., North Port. Charge: out-of-county warrant from Manatee County on a controlled substance charge. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Lauri Lynn Miller, 41, 5500 block of Trumpet St., North Port. Charge: probation violation on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.

Lauri Lynn Miller, 41, 5500 block of Trumpet St., North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of meth with intent to sell. Bond: $9,000.


Michael John Riesbeck, 57, 8500 block of Leopold Ave., North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:

John Mack Soravilla, 68, 1500 block of W. Gladstone Drive, Englewood. Charges: two counts of trespassing. Bond: none.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

Jeffery Brian Palmer, 55, 300 block of Miraviya Blvd., Venice. Charges: burglary of vehicle, driving while license is suspended. Bond: $2,000.

-Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik

