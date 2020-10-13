The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Shayne Carpenter Ward, 46, 5200 block of Placida Road, Englewood. Charge: probation violation on a controlled substance charge. Bond: none.
Chance White Dawson, 20, 3900 block of Diamond Ave., North Port. Charge: out-of-county warrant from Manatee County on a controlled substance charge. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Lauri Lynn Miller, 41, 5500 block of Trumpet St., North Port. Charge: probation violation on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.
Lauri Lynn Miller, 41, 5500 block of Trumpet St., North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of meth with intent to sell. Bond: $9,000.
Michael John Riesbeck, 57, 8500 block of Leopold Ave., North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:
John Mack Soravilla, 68, 1500 block of W. Gladstone Drive, Englewood. Charges: two counts of trespassing. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
Jeffery Brian Palmer, 55, 300 block of Miraviya Blvd., Venice. Charges: burglary of vehicle, driving while license is suspended. Bond: $2,000.
-Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.