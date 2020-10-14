The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Michael Theodore Porter, 36, 500 block of Alta Vista St., Englewood. Charge: contempt of court: failure to appear: trespassing. Bond: $200.

Jacob Joseph Steinman, 27, 35500 block of Almar Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: probation violation: aggravated assault with weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.

John Mack Soravilla, 68, 1500 block of W. Gladstone Drive, Englewood. Charges: two counts of trespassing. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:


Frederick Lamar Fields III, 19, 4700 block of Atwater Drive, North Port. Charge: out of county warrant: DeSoto County: failure to appear: driving while license is suspended. Bond: $2,000.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

Jeffery Brian Palmer, 55, 300 block of Miraviya Blvd., Venice. Charges: burglary of vehicle, driving while license is suspended. Bond: $2,000.

-Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik

