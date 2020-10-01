The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Matthew Allen James, 41, 29200 block of S. Jones Loop Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: six counts of probation violation on drug charges. Bond: none.

Angela Sue Lee, 47, 2200 block of Myrtle Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: fraud. Bond: $1,500.

Judith Ann O'Connor, 34, 2600 block of Mallow Road, Venice. Charge: contempt of court: failure to appear on a charge of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $10,000.

Cory Allen Raymond, 25, 800 block of Cumberland Road, Venice. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:

Misty Joe Gonzales-Gallegos, 22, 4800 block of Dakota Terrace, North Port. Charge: probation violation on a  battery charge. Bond: none.

-Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik

