The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Beth Ann Wenrich, 37, 1600 block of Boswell St., North Port. Charge: probation violation: reckless driving alcohol as a factor. Bond: none.
Sean Patrick Turek, 49, 900 block of Pineland Ave., Venice. Charge: driving while license is suspended. Bond: $500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Anthony Lee Chelnokov, 22, 12300 block of Alta Mira St., Venice. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.
Richie Delgado, 36, 200 block of Bamboo Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: petty theft, giving false ID to law enforcement officer. Bond: $620.
-Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.