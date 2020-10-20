The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Beth Ann Wenrich, 37, 1600 block of Boswell St., North Port. Charge: probation violation: reckless driving alcohol as a factor. Bond: none. 

Sean Patrick Turek, 49, 900 block of Pineland Ave., Venice. Charge: driving while license is suspended. Bond: $500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Anthony Lee Chelnokov, 22, 12300 block of Alta Mira St., Venice. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.

Richie Delgado, 36, 200 block of Bamboo Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: petty theft, giving false ID to law enforcement officer. Bond: $620.

-Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik

