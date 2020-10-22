The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Savannah Lee Valenti, 18, 300 block of Aylesbury Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $10,000.

Timothy Robert Byrnes, 29, 6000 block of Merril St., North Port. Charges: probation violationon two counts of obtaining prescriptions with a false ID and five counts of withholding information from prescriber. Bond: none.

-Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik

