The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Savannah Lee Valenti, 18, 300 block of Aylesbury Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $10,000.
Timothy Robert Byrnes, 29, 6000 block of Merril St., North Port. Charges: probation violationon two counts of obtaining prescriptions with a false ID and five counts of withholding information from prescriber. Bond: none.
-Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.