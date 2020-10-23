The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Larry Dean Petersen, 36, 3100 block of N. Juno Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation: DUI. Bond: none.

Richard Joseph Rivers III, 44, 500 block of La Gorce Drive, Venice. Charge: petty theft first degree more than $100 less than $750. Bond: $500. 

Jacob Joseph Steinman, 27, 35500 block of Almar Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: probation violation: second amended violation of probation: aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Dima James Tower, 19, 1200 block of Mallicoat Road, North Port. Charges: battery and tampering in misdemeanor proceeding. Bond: $1,500.

-Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik

