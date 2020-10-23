The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Larry Dean Petersen, 36, 3100 block of N. Juno Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation: DUI. Bond: none.

Chad Durbrown, 46, 600 block of Chirico Drive, Nokomis. Charge: Probation violation: Sex offender failure to comply. No bond.

Richard Joseph Rivers III, 44, 500 block of La Gorce Drive, Venice. Charge: petty theft first degree more than $100 less than $750. Bond: $500.

Gregory A. Willingham, 59, 100 block of Pecan Lane, Nokomis. Charge: Trespassing: Failing to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:


Dima James Tower, 19, 1200 block of Mallicoat Road, North Port. Charges: battery and tampering in misdemeanor proceeding. Bond: $1,500.

Anthony Chelnokov, 22, 12000 block of Alta Mira Street, Venice. Charges: tresspassing; property not structure or convey. Bond: $500

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

Adelle Geske, 20, 2900 block of Lobelia Road, Venice. Charge: Battery, touch or strike.

Michael O’Brien, 55, of Sarasota. Charge: Municipal ordinance — open container of alcohol in public place.

Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik and Scott Lawson

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments