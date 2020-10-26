The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:

Teri R. Shearin, 31, 2200 block of Beacon Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.

The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:

Shannon Joy Lamb, 39, 2100 block of Woodmere Road, Venice. Charge: contempt of court: failure to appear: driving with a suspended license. Bond: $2,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:


James Abbott Murabito, 73, 1900 block of S. Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: battery on person 65 years or older. Bond: $1,500.

John Michael Doherty, 27, 400 block of Auburn Lakes Circle, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (Fentanyl), possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (oxymorphone), possession and or use of drug equipment. Bond: $5,000.

William Raymond Norris, 36, 3000 block of Brampton Terrace, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (Fentanyl), possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (oxymorphone), possession and or use of drug equipment. Bond: $5,000.

-Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik

