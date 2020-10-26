The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
Teri R. Shearin, 31, 2200 block of Beacon Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:
Shannon Joy Lamb, 39, 2100 block of Woodmere Road, Venice. Charge: contempt of court: failure to appear: driving with a suspended license. Bond: $2,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
James Abbott Murabito, 73, 1900 block of S. Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: battery on person 65 years or older. Bond: $1,500.
John Michael Doherty, 27, 400 block of Auburn Lakes Circle, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (Fentanyl), possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (oxymorphone), possession and or use of drug equipment. Bond: $5,000.
William Raymond Norris, 36, 3000 block of Brampton Terrace, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (Fentanyl), possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (oxymorphone), possession and or use of drug equipment. Bond: $5,000.
-Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.