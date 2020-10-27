The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Matthew Burrell, 30, 21400 block of Shannon Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: contempt of court: failure to appear: larceny first offense, contempt of court: failure to appear: driving while license suspended, cancelled or revoked. Bond: $400.

Kris Mario Salley Jr., 28, 100 block of N. Maple St., Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Zachary James Croft, 19, 8300 block of Drolet Ave., North Port. Charges: battery, battery by strangulation, tampering in third degree felony proceeding. Bond: $7,500.

Michael Joseph Panozzo, 57, 5300 block of Barcelona Drive, North Port. Charge: DUI damage to property or another person. Bond: $500.

-Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments