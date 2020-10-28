The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Alexander Nicholos Alahouzos, 30, 1300 block of Prairie Terrace, North Port. Charges: fleeing law enforcement, driving with a suspended license, resisting an officer: obstructing without violence. Bond: $2,500.

Alexandra K. Surma, 21, 800 block of Coral Bean Cove, Venice. Charges: fleeing law enforcement, DUI. Bond: $7,620.

Marvin Lee Jackson, 54, 2700 block of Pandora Terrace, North Port. Charges: two counts of probation violation on a charge of DUI with injury. Bond: none.

Shaun Alan Koch, 32, 100 block of Ravinia Circle, Venice. Charges: two counts of possession of drug equipment, possessing another person's ID without consent, petty theft. Bond: $2,620.


Zachary Edward Smith, 27, 3500 block of Richardson St., North Port. Charge: loitering. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Jaime Colon, 40, 23300 block of Swallow Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: driving with a suspended license. Bond: none.

-Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik

