The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Alexander Nicholos Alahouzos, 30, 1300 block of Prairie Terrace, North Port. Charges: fleeing law enforcement, driving with a suspended license, resisting an officer: obstructing without violence. Bond: $2,500.
Alexandra K. Surma, 21, 800 block of Coral Bean Cove, Venice. Charges: fleeing law enforcement, DUI. Bond: $7,620.
Marvin Lee Jackson, 54, 2700 block of Pandora Terrace, North Port. Charges: two counts of probation violation on a charge of DUI with injury. Bond: none.
Shaun Alan Koch, 32, 100 block of Ravinia Circle, Venice. Charges: two counts of possession of drug equipment, possessing another person's ID without consent, petty theft. Bond: $2,620.
Zachary Edward Smith, 27, 3500 block of Richardson St., North Port. Charge: loitering. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Jaime Colon, 40, 23300 block of Swallow Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: driving with a suspended license. Bond: none.
-Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik
