The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Michael Joseph Falco, 26, 400 block of Menedez St., Venice. Charges: selling marijuana within 1000 ft. of specified area schedule I, selling drugs within 1000 ft. of specified area schedule III. Bond: $15,000.

Aaron David Merwine, 28, 300 block of Bucknell Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation: aggravated animal cruelty/ aggravated assault with weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.

David Wayne Price, 60, 3300 block of Gatun St., North Port. Charge: larceny grand theft more than $750 less than $5,000. Bond: $1,500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Kayleigh Alexandra McGann, 33, 3000 block of Traverse Ave., North Port. Charges: DUI blood alcohol .08 or more per 100 mL, driving while license is suspended revocation status. Bond: $240.

Kyle Matthew Welter, 28, 3700 block of Island Club Drive, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

