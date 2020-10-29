The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Christopher Lee Rose, 37, 4700 block of Lemon Bay Drive, Venice. Charge: probation violation: petty theft. Bond: none.

Samantha Rose Torres, 31, 4600 block of Alligator Drive, Venice. Charges: DUI with blood-alcohol level 0.15% or higher with person under 18 in vehicle, DUI with property damage. Bond: $620. 

Erin Margaret Mahoney, 35, Jacaranda/S Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: failure to appear on charges of possession of controlled substance, petty theft, possession of narcotic equipment. Bond: $35,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Brett Joseph Wilson, 40, 2600 block of Cadiz St., North Port. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $500.


Jason Scott Hays, 41, 9000 block of S. Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charges: carrying a concealed weapon, driving without insurance. Bond: $620.

William Todd Willis, 55, 13000 block of Tamiami Trail, North Port. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.

Sarkis Konsulian, 49, 8700 block of Wawana Road, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:

Joshua John Jury, 29, Charlotte County Jail, Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts of probation violation on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Bond: none.

-Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik

