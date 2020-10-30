The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Barbara Jean Reid, 64, 300 block of S. New York Ave., Englewood. Charges: contempt of court: failure to appear: larceny theft more than $300 less than $5,000, contempt of court: failure to appear: neglect elderly disabled adult without great harm. Bond: $10,000.

Hector Jovanny Sanchez, 27, 1100 block of Davis Lane, Englewood. Charge: battery: prior conviction for battery commit second subsequent battery. Bond: $10,000.

Byron Warren Bickes, 46, 1600 block of Banyan Drive, Venice. Charge: petty theft first degree more than $100 less than $750. Bond: $500.

Michael Evans, 36, 1100 block of W. Baffin Drive, Venice. Charges: driving while license is suspended revocation status, possession and or use of drug equipment, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (Buprenorphine). Bond: $2,120.


Jasmine Ann Gray, 27, 8700 block of Alam Ave., North Port. Charges: contempt of court: failure to appear: work offender program driving while license suspended/ marijuana possession under 20 grams, contempt of court: failure to complete work offender program driving while license is suspended second conviction, contempt of court: failure to appear: driving while license is suspended second conviction/ expired motor vehicle registration over six months, driving while license is suspended revocation status. Bond: $2,120.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Raul Salcedomonroy, 48, 3200 block of Port Charlotte Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: driving with expired license for more than six months. Bond: $120.

Rodrigo Ramon Medina, 41, 1300 block of S. Biscayne Drive, North Port. Charge: driving with expired license for more than six months. Bond: $120.

-Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik

