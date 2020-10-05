The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:

Lorenzo Lopez Gomez, 26, 3700 block of E. Venice Ave., Venice. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Norma Jean Ryan, 26, 2000 block of Ponce de Leon Blvd., North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Tiquisha Devona Bennett, 33, 2500 block of Luther Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Shaun Travis Biggers, 39, 5600 block of Espanola Ave., North Port. Charge: out-of-county warrant: Hillsborough County: violation of probation: DUI with blood-alcohol level less than .15 first offense. Bond: none.

Catherine Danielle Booker, 32, 700 block of Citrus Road, Venice. Charges: petty theft and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $2,000.

Wayne Thomas Guffey, 38, 3200 block of Nogal Terrace, North Port. Charge: driving while license is suspended or revocation status-third subsequent violation. Bond: $1,500.

Jean Nazaire Nicolas, 38, 3800 block of N. Cranberry Blvd., North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

Dylan Patrick Hawk-Filicky, 24, 4600 block of Rainbow Road, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance (concentrated cannabis). Bond: $1,500.

Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments