The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Michael Joseph Falco, 26, 400 block of Menedez St., Venice. Charges: probation violation, original charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Christopher Javar Alexander, 34, 3600 block of Danbury Terrace, North Port. Charge: contempt of court on a domestic violence order. Bond: none.
Lorenzo Lopez Gomez, 26, 3700 block of E. Venice Ave., Venice. Charge: contempt of court on a domestic violence order. Bond: none.
Stephan Patrick Light, 29, 3000 block of Lobelia Road, Venice. Charge: use or possession of another person's ID without consent. Bond: $1,500.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
Hank Richard McMasters, 45, 1400 block of Strada D Oro, Venice. Charge: battery on a person 65 years or older. Bond: none.
Florida Highway Patrol of Venice reported the following arrest:
Edwin Alberto Rivera-Aria, 37, 1700 block of S. Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: operate a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $120.
-Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik
