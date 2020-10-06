The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Michael Joseph Falco, 26, 400 block of Menedez St., Venice. Charges: probation violation, original charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Christopher Javar Alexander, 34, 3600 block of Danbury Terrace, North Port. Charge: contempt of court on a domestic violence order. Bond: none.

Lorenzo Lopez Gomez, 26, 3700 block of E. Venice Ave., Venice. Charge: contempt of court on a domestic violence order. Bond: none.

Stephan Patrick Light, 29, 3000 block of Lobelia Road, Venice. Charge: use or possession of another person's ID without consent. Bond: $1,500.


The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

Hank Richard McMasters, 45, 1400 block of Strada D Oro, Venice. Charge: battery on a person 65 years or older. Bond: none.

Florida Highway Patrol of Venice reported the following arrest:

Edwin Alberto Rivera-Aria, 37, 1700 block of S. Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: operate a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $120.

-Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments