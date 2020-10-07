The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

John Joseph Whelan, 39, 1000 block of Royal Road, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (Buprenophrine-Naloxone sublingual film), failure to appear on a charge of driving with license suspended. Bond: $3,500.

Elizer Junior Saintvil, 35, 14000 block of Cannell Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: probation violation on a DUI charge. Bond: none.

Elaine Veronica Wells, 66, 600 block of Pineapple Place, Venice. Charge: probation violation on a felony DUI charge. Bond: none.

Rebecca Ann Sopko, 40, 1000 block of Capris Isles Blvd., Venice. Charge: possession of cocaine. Bond: $1,500.

Kelsey Amanda Taven Davis, 33, 900 block of Suncrest Lane, Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:


Christopher Skerski, 27, 1000 block of N. Step St., North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:

Michael Christian Smith, 25, 6400 block of Hamlet Drive, Englewood. Charge: selling cocaine within 1,000 feet of a school. Bond: $20,000.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

Nicholas Andrew Russell, 29, 5300 block of Alametos Terrace, North Port. Charge: out-of-state fugitive from Cherokee County, South Carolina. Bond: none. 

-Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik

