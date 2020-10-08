The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Michael Lee Lockhart, 36, 4000 block of Allure Lane, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
Sean Kenneth Cochran, 19, 1200 block of S. Hartsdale St., North Port. Charge: out-of-county warrant from Charlotte County on a charge of violation of probation on a possession of drug paraphernalia conviction. Bond: none.
Adrienne Marie Klein, 35, 5300 block of Densaw Road, North Port. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $500.
Joshua Charles Loiselle, 25, 400 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charge: violation of probation on a burglary charge. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Tabatha Mae Jackson, 37, 5000 block of Albengo Lane, North Port. Charge: trespassing. Bond: none.
Jesse William Johnson, 40, 2600 block of Wilburn Terrace, North Port. Charge: loitering. Bond: $120.
Christopher Joseph Kubisak, 39, 3300 block of W. Price Blvd., North Port. Charge: contempt of court- failure to appear on a charge of marijuana possession. Bond: $2,000.
-Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik
