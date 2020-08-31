The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Angela Lee Nickell, 52, 500 block of Yale Road, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (methamphetamine). Bond: $1,500.

Nikolay Kutepov, 36, 300 block of Venetian Ave., North Port. Charge: out-of-county warrant: Charlotte County: grand theft $750 to $5,000. Bond: $7,500.

Rickey Thomas Wilkins, 63, 1600 block of S. Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charges: contempt of court, violating of injunction. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Maria Elena Mendoza, 41, 1300 block of Heath Lane, North Port. Charge: larceny. Bond: $1,500.

Adrienne Marie Klein, 35, 5300 block of Densaw Road, North Port. Charges: trespassing, possession and or use of drug equipment. Bond: $620.

-Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik

