The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
William Joseph Cannella, 50, 8700 block of Fay Ave., North Port. Charges: two counts of possession of drug equipment, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $2,500.
Anthony Lee Chelnokov, 22, 13000 block of Tamiami Trail, North Port. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.
William James Guertin, 44, 4100 block of Biscayne Drive, North Port. Charges: burglary, grand theft. Bond: $3,000.
Craig William Sichta, 36, block of US41/S Biscayne Drive, North Port. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
Stephen Edmund Broza, 54, 800 block of Stewart St., Englewood. Charges: two counts of battery on an officer, firefighter or EMT, simple assault on an officer, firefighter or EMT. Bond: none.
Jeffrey Brian Palmer, 55, 1100 block of Southlake Court, Venice. Charge: contempt of court: failure to appear on charges of fleeing law enforcement at high speeds. Bond: $2,000.
Jaysaunt Clinton Huff, 25, 3200 block of Henderson Lane, North Port. Charges: two counts of battery on a person 65 years or older. Bond: none.
John H. Boone, 35, 21100 block of Gephast Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, DUI. Bond: none.
-Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.