The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

William Joseph Cannella, 50, 8700 block of Fay Ave., North Port. Charges: two counts of possession of drug equipment, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $2,500.

Anthony Lee Chelnokov, 22, 13000 block of Tamiami Trail, North Port. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.

William James Guertin, 44, 4100 block of Biscayne Drive, North Port. Charges: burglary, grand theft. Bond: $3,000.

Craig William Sichta, 36, block of US41/S Biscayne Drive, North Port. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Bond: none.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

Stephen Edmund Broza, 54, 800 block of Stewart St., Englewood. Charges: two counts of battery on an officer, firefighter or EMT, simple assault on an officer, firefighter or EMT. Bond: none.

Jeffrey Brian Palmer, 55, 1100 block of Southlake Court, Venice. Charge: contempt of court: failure to appear on charges of fleeing law enforcement at high speeds. Bond: $2,000.

Jaysaunt Clinton Huff, 25, 3200 block of Henderson Lane, North Port. Charges: two counts of battery on a person 65 years or older. Bond: none.

John H. Boone, 35, 21100 block of Gephast Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, DUI. Bond: none.

-Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments