The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
Chase Edward Parish, 29, 100 block of W. Cowles St., Englewood. Charge: criminal mischief. Bond: $500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Matthew Harvey Hall, 39, 2700 block of Cranbrook Ave., North Port. Charges: flee/elude law enforcement officer and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $2,000.
Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik
