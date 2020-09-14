The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:

Chase Edward Parish, 29, 100 block of W. Cowles St., Englewood. Charge: criminal mischief. Bond: $500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Matthew Harvey Hall, 39, 2700 block of Cranbrook Ave., North Port. Charges: flee/elude law enforcement officer and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $2,000.

Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments