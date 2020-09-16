The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests;

Robert Steven Brow, 59, 200 block of S. New York Ave., Englewood. Charge: aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony. Bond: none.

Adrienne Marie Klein, 35, 5300 block of Densaw Road, North Port. Charge: larceny grand theft more than $750 less than $5,000. Bond: $1,500. 

Judith Ann Oconnor, 34, 2600 block of Mallow Road, Venice. Charge: contempt of court: failure to appear: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $5,000.

Vallerie Marie Rodgers, 29, 1600 block of W. Neponsit Drive, Venice. Charge: contempt of court: failure to appear: fleeing or elude police. Bond: $5,000.

Cory Alexander Vanausdall, 24, 200 block of S. New York Ave., Englewood. Charge: out of county warrant: Charlotte County: violation of probation: no registration. Bond: none. 

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Raymond Toni Delmoral, 30, 5400 block of Rosette Road, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Dooley Evan Pickering, 41, 2800 block of Blk Brolly St., North Port. Charge: battery prior conviction second subsequent battery. Bond: none. 

Alexis Lopez, 25, 4500 block of Bullard St., North Port. Charge: aggravated battery causing bodily harm or disability. Bond: none.

-Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

Ryan Sherman Havens, 34, 500 block of Armada St., Venice. Charge: probation violation: felon with a gun/concealed weapon/ammo. Bond: none.

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:

Lacey Jayne Shaver, 31, Charlotte County Jail, Punta Gorda. Charge: probation violation: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none. 

