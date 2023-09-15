The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Caroline Harmer Wright, 45, of Sarasota. Charges: grand theft, providing false information to a pawn broker, and knowingly driving while license suspended. Bond: $8,000.
Travis James Spittler, 40, 5300 block of Shell Mound Circle, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.
Joseph William Boisvert, 43, 2300 block of West Pinegrove Circle, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of firearm by convicted felon, possession of marijuana over 20 grams, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $16,500.
Daniel Indrei, 49, address withheld. Charges: battery and tampering with a witness in a misdemeanor proceeding. Bond: $4,500.
Patrick Janowitz, 56, 5400 block of Riverside Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI, DUI with damage to property or person of another, leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Nichole Lea DeRose, 41, address withheld. Charges: violation of domestic violence injunction, battery, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Robert Henery Page, 31, 13200 block of Ebony Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $2,000.
Ramiro Ramirez-Carrillo, 19, of Fort Myers. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
James Ryan Swartz, 41, of Fort Myers. Charges: DUI, failure to register motor vehicle, driving while license revoked, failure to attain required endorsement on driver’s license, and presenting false ID to law enforcement. Bond: $6,500.
Daniel Lee Salazar, 20, of Cape Coral. Charges: delivery of marijuana, reckless driving, possession of marijuana over 20 grams, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $18,500.
