The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Louis Charles Anderson Jr., 60, 23400 block of Nelson Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: fraud, filing false information in a worker's compensation claim. Bond: $1,500.

Zachary Alexander Byers, 26, 21000 block of Cascade Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: first-degree petty theft, possession and or use of drug equipment, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $2,500.

Heidi Marie Hohndorf, 58, 3500 block of W. Price Blvd., North Port. Charge: out-of-county warrant from Putnam County for failure to appear on two counts of cruelty to animals. Bond: none.

Elden Frank Hooper, 50, 2600 block of Roxbury Circle, North Port. Charges: four counts of probation violation on charges of selling an unnumbered auto, possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none. 

Adrienne Marie Klein, 35, 5300 block of Densaw Road, North Port. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.

Craig Andrew McKendry, 48, 3100 block of Conway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $500.

Dustin Alexander Nagy, 36, 500 block of Center Road, Venice. Charges: petty theft, possession of drug equipment, trespassing. Bond: $1,500.

Robert Anthony Montgomery, 38, 400 block of Pelican Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation on a charge of a sex offense against child victim 12-15 years of age. Bond: none.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

Samuel Eugene Ball, 25, 8100 block of Lombra Ave., North Port. Charge: probation violation on a charge of reckless driving/alcohol a factor. Bond: none.

The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrests:

Brandon Alexander Anderson, 27, homeless of Venice. Charge: possession of synthetic cannabinoid. Bond: $1,500.

Mary Sue Cowling, 52, 1300 block of N. River Road, Venice. Charge: possession of synthetic cannabinoid. Bond: $1,500.

-Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik

