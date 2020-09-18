The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Matthew Chase Clark, 25, 1600 block of Yucca Lane, North Port. Charge: DUI with damage to property or another person. Bond: $500.
Sean Andrew Clarke, 23, 300 block of Gardenia Road, Venice. Charges: robbery with a firearm and possession of weapon or ammo by Florida convicted felon. Bond: none.
Stephen Taylor Hutton, 30, 700 block of N. Auburn Road, Venice. Charges: two counts of probation violation: traffic in stolen property/false info to pawn broker, three counts of probation violation: traffic stolen property. Bond: none.
-Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik
