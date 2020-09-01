The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Nicholas Joseph Yashin, 39, 12500 block of Richezza Drive, Venice. Charges: resisting an officer without violence, possess harmful new legend drug without prescription. Bond: $620.
Lawrence Mitchell Parkin, 48, 600 block of Michigan Drive, Venice. Charge: out-of-county warrant: Charlotte County: failure to appear while out on bond on a charge of controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.
Dayton Gene Zamora, 18, 2000 block of Mesic Hammock Way, Venice. Charge: abuse child without great bodily harm. Bond: none.
Garrett James Lehmann, 21, 4500 block of Pompano Road, Venice. Charge: contempt of court for failure to appear on a charge of driving with no license. Bond: $200.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
John Paul Korponay III, 38, 5300 block of Densaw Road, North Port. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $120.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
Brian Lander Beideman, 61, 1800 block of Curry Terrace, North Venice. Charges: battery. Bond: none.
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
Nicole L Achilli, 42, Charlotte County Jail, Punta Gorda. Charge: probation violation on a charge of larceny. Bond: none.
-Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik
