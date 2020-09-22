The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Donald Robert Gregoire Jr., 22, 2300 block of Caraway Drive, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Johnny Lee Williams Jr., 29, 300 block of Seaboard Ave., Venice. Charges: criminal mischief over $200 less than $1,000, contempt of court: commit sex act in the presence of a correctional facility employee. Bond: $15,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Brett George Thomas, 35, 2100 block of S. San Mateo Drive, North Port. Charge: disorderly conduct: brawling fighting corrupt moral decency. Bond: $120.
Cody James Thomas, 35, 2100 block of S. San Mateo Drive, North Port. Charge: disorderly conduct: brawling fighting corrupt moral decency. Bond: $120.
Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.