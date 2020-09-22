The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Donald Robert Gregoire Jr., 22, 2300 block of Caraway Drive, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

Johnny Lee Williams Jr., 29, 300 block of Seaboard Ave., Venice. Charges: criminal mischief over $200 less than $1,000, contempt of court: commit sex act in the presence of a correctional facility employee. Bond: $15,500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Brett George Thomas, 35, 2100 block of S. San Mateo Drive, North Port. Charge: disorderly conduct: brawling fighting corrupt moral decency. Bond: $120.

Cody James Thomas, 35, 2100 block of S. San Mateo Drive, North Port. Charge: disorderly conduct: brawling fighting corrupt moral decency. Bond: $120.

Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik

