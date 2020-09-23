The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Stephen Edmund Broza, 54, 400 block of Armada Road, Venice. Charges: probation violation on a charges of assault on an officer, DUI. Bond: none.
Phillip Joseph Burke, 37, 8200 block of Fay Ave., North Port. Charges: trespassing, larceny petty. Bond: $500.
Karl Roger Burton Jr., 64, 500 block of Morningside Drive, Venice. Charges: two counts of probation violation. Bond: none.
Faith Lynn Monyhan, 22, 300 block of Fareham Drive, Venice. Charge: failure to appear on a charge of battery. Bond: $200.
Dylan Michael Paquin, 26, Kilbourne Ave/Old Englewood, Englewood. Charges: two counts of possession of a weapon or ammunition by convicted Florida felon. Bond: $15,000.
Maurice Stacy Rogers, 34, 2900 block of Dogwood Road, Venice. Charge: possession of cocaine. Bond: $1,500.
Brian Mitchell Herndon, 33, 2700 block of Traverse Ave., North Port. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Cody James Thomas, 35, 8400 block of Porto Bello Ave., North Port. Charge: attempted burglary of an occupied structure. Bond: $7,500.
Bruce Edward Cuthbert Jr., 43, 300 block of Ortiz Blvd., North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (methamphetamine), contempt of court: failure to appear: battery second or subsequent offense. Bond: none.
-Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik
