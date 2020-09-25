The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Andrew Robert Beckman, 43, 25000 block of Airport Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts of probation violation: larceny theft more than $300 less than $5,000, two counts of probation violation: amended larceny theft more than $300 less than $5,000, two counts of probation violation: Widman Act: larceny theft more than $300 less than $5,000. Bond: none.

Khalil Ali Bynum, 25, 1100 block of Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: flee/elude police with disregard of safety of persons or property, resisting an officer without violence, and driving while license is suspended. Bond: $8,500.

Richard Joseph Rivers III, 44, 500 block of La Gorce Drive, Venice. Charge: grand theft more than $750 less than $5,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Amanda Jane Alvord, 30, 7500 block of Mesa St., North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and two counts of possession of drug equipment. Bond: $2,500.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

Susan Lee Redmon, 52, 3400 block of E. Laurel Road, Venice. Charge: contempt of court: failure to appear: driver's license expired more than six months/attach plate not assigned/no motor vehicle registration. Bond: $6,000.

Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik

