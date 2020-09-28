The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Saiesha Davis, 36, 5200 block of Tarpon St., North Port. Charges: driving while license is suspended, grand theft, probation violation on a petty theft conviction. Bond: none.
Jennifer Lyne Ducey, 49, 4600 block of Hegira St., North Port. Charge: out-of-county from Manatee County on a charge of driving while license is suspended. Bond: $100.
John Robert Leroux, 41, 200 block of Center Road, Venice. Charge: battery on a person 65 years or older. Bond: none.
Amanda Marie Berndsen, 41, 4800 block of Oakley Road, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (methamphetamine) and possession of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.
Katerine Patricia McCoy, 34, 200 block of E. Cowles St., Englewood. Charge: probation violation on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Anthony Lee Chelnokov, 22, 12300 block of Alta Mira St., North Port. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.
Shannon Marie Lefresne, 35, 8200 block of San Jancito Ave., North Port. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $1,500.
Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrest:
Brian Keith Givens, 38, 400 block of Shamrock Blvd., Venice. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $120.
Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik
