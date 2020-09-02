The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests: 

Shawn Anthony Rice, 35, 200 block of Venice East Blvd., Venice. Charges: probation violation: six counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.

Stosh Michael Rolsten, 47, 7000 block of E. Elyton Drive, North Port. Charges: contempt of court: two counts of violating injunction protection domestic violence. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Linda Gail Prince, 46, 3900 block of Magara St., North Port. Charges: false ID given to law enforcement, possession and or use of drug equipment, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, probation violation: possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $2,500.

-Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik

