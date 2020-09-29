The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Chelsea Mae Lynn, 30, 5500 block of Trumpet St., North Port. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $1,500.

Christian Allan Penkert, 51, 300 block of W. Wentworth St., Englewood. Charge: county ordinance violation, using park after closed hours. Bond: none.

The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:

Jack Cephus Smith, 34, 1500 block of Lindsay Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: three out-of-county warrants from Highlands County for failing to register as a sex offender. Bond: none.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

Nicholas Andrew Russell, 29, 5300 block of Alametos Terrace, North Port. Charge: giving false ID to law enforcement. Bond: $500.

-Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments