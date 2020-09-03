The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Courtney Jenay Wilkinson, 32, 2300 block of Gentian Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation: two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.

Joelyn Lea Rosinski, 68, 2400 block of Jerome Road, Venice. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

David Edward Wampler, 49, 1000 block of W. Baffin Drive, Venice. Charge: aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Leann Rose Thibodeau, 35, 18500 block of Ebb Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: probation violation on a charge of reckless driving with alcohol as a factor. Bond: $3,000.

-Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik

