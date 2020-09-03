The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Courtney Jenay Wilkinson, 32, 2300 block of Gentian Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation: two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.
Joelyn Lea Rosinski, 68, 2400 block of Jerome Road, Venice. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
David Edward Wampler, 49, 1000 block of W. Baffin Drive, Venice. Charge: aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Leann Rose Thibodeau, 35, 18500 block of Ebb Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: probation violation on a charge of reckless driving with alcohol as a factor. Bond: $3,000.
-Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.