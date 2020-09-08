The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Brian Philip Sink, 36, 2600 block of Mallow Road, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (alprazolam). Bond: $1,500.
Colin Michael Tardiff, 53, 900 block of Cumberland Road, Venice. Charges: probation violation: burglary of occupied structure, five counts of trafficking of stolen property and five counts of providing false info to pawnbroker. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Stanley R. Kalinowski, 42, 500 block of NW Crandall St., Port Charlotte. Charges: three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of missile into a vehicle, building or aircraft. Bond: none.
Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik
