The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Brian Philip Sink, 36, 2600 block of Mallow Road, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (alprazolam). Bond: $1,500.

Colin Michael Tardiff, 53, 900 block of Cumberland Road, Venice. Charges: probation violation: burglary of occupied structure, five counts of trafficking of stolen property and five counts of providing false info to pawnbroker. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Stanley R. Kalinowski, 42, 500 block of NW Crandall St., Port Charlotte. Charges: three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of missile into a vehicle, building or aircraft. Bond: none.

Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments