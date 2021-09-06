The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Alexander Stephan Velichko, 31, of Sarasota. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,000.

Kaitlin Marie Delcol, 30, first block of Sportsman Lane, Rotonda West. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and two counts of causing a child to a commit a delinquent act. Bond: $3,000.

Janet Lynn Bailey, 57, 5900 block of Swaying Palm, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $10,000.

Andrew James Schramm, 30, 3500 block of Middletown Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft in the first degree. Bond: $1,000.

William Benjamin Shaffer, 44, address withheld. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $3,000.

Jaivon Denzell Wilson, 25, address withheld. Charge: felony battery or domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: $5,000.


Tajuana Marie Devary, 41, 500 block of Lotus Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia, introduction of contraband into county detention facility, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $5,000.

Christina Marie Shepard, 45, 4400 block of Oakland Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: driving with license revoked (habitual offender). Bond: $5,000.

Angelina Marie Connor, 19, 22100 block of Voltair Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: $500.

Aaron Steven Wakley, 31, of Nokomis. Charges: DUI and violation of probation or community control. Bond: $2,000.

Pedro Contreras Morales, 40, 1300 block of Second Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.

The North Charlotte Police Department reported the following arrests:

Andrew David Smith, 30, 3400 block of Edgehill Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of cocaine and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $4,500.

