The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Martin Wayne Chapman, 60, address unknown. Charges: Driving while license is suspended or revoked, resisting officer without violence, failure to register a motor vehicle, criminal use of personal identification. Bond: $12,000.
• Juan Carlos Castillo, 43, Santa Cruz, California. Charge: Out of county warrant. Bond: None.
• Alshaun Naieem Baksh, 36, 300 block of Razorbill Lane, Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI alcohol or drugs, refusing to sign a summons. Bond: $2,000.
• Dennis Wayne Andrews, 40, 6000 block of Golf Course Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charges: Grand theft of motor vehicle, nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $5,670.
Bucky Ketter, 44, 1000 block of Persay Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: Grand theft property more than $300. Bond: $5,000.
• Richard Lee Layman, 34, 4000 block of Irdell Terrace, North Port, Charge: DUI alcohol or drugs with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $1,000.
• Michael Anthony Cahill, 43, 6000 block of Starfish Avenue, North Port. Charge: Battery by touch or strike, aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: None.
• Jason Frederick Weekley, 48, 2000 block of De Garmo Street, North Port. Charge: Battery by touch or strike. Bond: None.
• Samuel St. George, 43, 200 block of Via De Luna, Englewood. Charge: DUI alcohol or drugs, Bond: $1,000.
• Terry Lee Bostian, 58, 7000 block of Coventry Terrace, Englewood. Charges: DUI alcohol or drugs, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, Bond: None.
• Kevin Blair Milliken, 59, 100 block of Tyler Avenue, Englewood. Charge: Out of county warrant. Bone: $1,000.
• Braygh Cruz Pineda, 26, address unknown. Charges: Two counts of aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill, battery by touch or strike, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm. Bond: $20,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Christopher Paul Lester, 28, 10000 block of Tamiami Trail, North Port. Charge: Grand theft of a motor vehicle. Bond: $5,000.
• Oscar De La Paz, 28, 900 block of Gulf Boulevard, Englewood. Charge: Petit theft farm merchandise less than $750. Bond: $5,000.
• Alan Jair Silva, 20, 900 block of Gulf Boulevard, Englewood. Charge: Petit theft farm merchandise less than $750. Bond: $5,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Keista Lea Ransom, 46, 2000 block of Tocobaga Lane, Nokomis. Charge: DUI alcohol or drugs with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $120.
DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• James Henry Wieckhorst Jr., 39, 12000 block of Kingsway Drive, Arcadia. Charges: Drug possession of controlled substance without prescription, two counts; drug equipment, possession and/or use; resisting officer, obstruction without violence. Bond: $4,000.
• Donald Jamesbrown Henry, 35, of Arcadia. Charge: Homicide, murder, dangerous/depraved without premeditation. Bond: none.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
• Anthony Francois Moret, 67, Georgia Department of Corrections. Charge: Out of state fugitive. Bond: None.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.