The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Nahir Chanatasig, 21, Tampa. Charge: driving without valid license. Bond: $500.
• Robert Rickett, 66, 200 block of Porto Velho Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: resist officer without violence, battery and violate pretrial release for domestic violence. Bond: none.
• Floyd Ricardo Moore, 43, 23000 block of Altman Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: driving without valid license and probation violation. Bond: none.
• Shannon Kelly Bray, 45, 23000 block of Corbin Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $2,500.
• Edward John Strysik, 57, 4100 block of Day Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts battery. Bond: none.
• Aires Amaral Lopes Jr., 44, 4000 block of Joann Terrace, North Port. Charges: vehicle theft, petty theft, and out of county warrant. Bond: $8,070.
• Bruno Lopez, 41, 4100 block of Kenvil Drive, North Port. Charges: DUI, DUI with damage to property or person, and blood alcohol .15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: none.
• Brandon Jones, 41, Alabama. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.
• Michael Ryan Johnson, 48, Kansas. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
• Santos Martinez Chavarria, 46, Jacksonville. Charge: driving without valid license. Bond: none.
• Shawn David Gilbert, 31, Englewood. Charges: dealing in or traffic stolen property, burglary of an unoccupied dwelling unarmed, and grand theft. Bond: none.
• Jordi Zuniga-Perez, 21, Georgia. Charge: driving without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
• Rony Alexis Posada Amador, 20, Ohio. Charge: driving without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
• Kristy Pleasant, 45, Altha. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.
• Ira Theodore Walker, 60, 3500 block of Depew, Port Charlotte. Charges: four counts battery and one count willfully abuses child without causing great bodily harm. Bond: none.
• Denis Alberto Gomez Rivera, 29, Louisiana. Charges: vehicle theft and driving without valid license. Bond: none.
• Jose Alberto Acosta Barrizonte, 25, Hialeah. Charge: driving without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
• Austin Murray-Snyder, 24, Fort McCoy. Charges: drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, and knowingly drive while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $8,500.
• James E Dillon, 26, Cape Coral. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Steven Wayne Compton, 48, Fort Myers Beach. Charges: drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:
• Gregorio Garcia, 32, 2400 block of Forked Creek Drive, Englewood. Charge: out-of-county warrant for grand theft. Bond: $10,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Keista Lea Ransom, 46, 2000 block of Tocobaga Lane, Nokomis. Charge: DUI alcohol or drugs with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $120.
• Christopher Paul Lester, 28, 10000 block of Tamiami Trail, North Port. Charge: vehicle theft. Bond: $5,000.
• Ivan S Danilovets, 35, 2100 block of Hopewood Road, North Port. Charges: failure to appear on original charge of DUI and drive while license suspended, and smuggle contraband into detention facility. Bond: $11,500.
• Leotis Irvan Lester III, 30, Jacksonville. Charges: possess burglary tools, burglary of structure armed, grand theft, and damage property under $200. Bond: none.
• Ronald David Peacock, 64, 300 block of Granada Boulevard, North Port. Charges: petty theft and trespassing. Bond: $1,000.
• William Louis Vollert, 35, 23000 block of August Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: dump litter on public road 15 to 500 pounds without permit. Bond: $500.
The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Christian Henry Godinho, 32, 17000 block of Edge Water Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• John Roan, 42, 400 block of Serena Drive, Arcadia. Charges: flee or elude police, evidence destroying, and driving while license suspended. Bond: $7,620.
• Tiffany Jeanette Davis, 34, 5500 block of SW Smith Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
• Navel Lamon Williams, 39, Miami. Charges: three counts probation violation. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Kristy Lynn Crossin, 25, 12000 block of Dorado Drive, North Port. Charge: drive while license suspended, habitual offender. Bond: $1,500.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Devon Shelby Jacobs, 29, 10000 block of Pendleton Avenue, Englewood. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.
