The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Timothy Alan Francis, 55, Silver Spray Lane, Nokomis. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Ryan Sherman Havens, 34, 500 block of Armada Street, Venice. Charge: Probation violation. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Nicole Caroline Saunders, 36, 1700 block of Elm Drive, Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: $1,500.
• Jonathon Russell Whitford, 40, 100 block of N. Pearl Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Adrian Castro, 25, 300 block of S. Ravenna Street, Nokomis. Charges: DUI, two counts of DUI with damage to property or person, attempted escape. Bond: $8,620.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrests:
• James Edward Arnold Jr., 54, 100 block of East Colonia Lane, Nokomis. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.