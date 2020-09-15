The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Timothy Alan Francis, 55, Silver Spray Lane, Nokomis. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Ryan Sherman Havens, 34, 500 block of Armada Street, Venice. Charge: Probation violation. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Nicole Caroline Saunders, 36, 1700 block of Elm Drive, Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: $1,500.

• Jonathon Russell Whitford, 40, 100 block of N. Pearl Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

• Adrian Castro, 25, 300 block of S. Ravenna Street, Nokomis. Charges: DUI, two counts of DUI with damage to property or person, attempted escape. Bond: $8,620.

The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrests:

• James Edward Arnold Jr., 54, 100 block of East Colonia Lane, Nokomis. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.

Compiled by Senior Writer Bob Mudge

