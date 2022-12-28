Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Josephine Joy Spaner, 41, 500 block of Manatee Court, Venice. Charge: out-of-state fugitive: Ramsey County, Minnesota.
• Kevin Patrick Flaherty, 52, 5000 block of Tyler Road, Venice. Charges: two counts of battery on an officer or a firefighter. Bond: None.
• Bonnie Lynn Steadman, 43, 100 block of Second Street, Nokomis, Charges: DUI alcohol or drugs, resisting officer without violence. Bond: $670.
Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Alicia Marie Dorsch, 34, 1400 block of Edmondson Road, Nokomis. Charges: possess controlled substance without prescription; possession of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.
• April Michele Emerson, 32, 12000 block of Oriago Street, Venice. Charge: larceny — petty theft merchandise farm transit two-plus prior convictions attached to vehicle. Bond: $1,500.
• Robert Richard England, 39, 400 block of Patterson Avenue, Osprey. Charge: out-of-county warrant (Manatee). Bond: $2,000.
• Amy Elizabeth Scarborough, 40, 1200 block of Lemon Bay Drive, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Daniel Joseph Bernstein, 42, 100 block of Kenwood Avenue, Nokomis. Charges: Trespassing — failing to leave property upon order by owner; resisting officer, obstruction without violence. Bond: $1,000.
