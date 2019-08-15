The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
- Dejohn Taquavious Childs, 20, first block of Park Place, Arcadia. Charges: two counts of failure to appear. Bond: $4,000.
- Richard Leonard Graces, 55, 4900 block of N.W. Locust St., Arcadia. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $5,000.
- Wilfred Jermine Jones, 39, 200 block of McKinley Ave., Arcadia. Charges: two counts of failure to appear. Bond: $4,000.
- Jerome Lightner Northern, 48, 4500 block of S.W. Sunflower Ave., Arcadia. Charge: failure to appear. Bond: $120.
- Alexis Abraham Palafox, 24, 1300 block of S.W. Hillcrest St., Arcadia. Charge: violation of domestic protective injunction. Bond: $500.
- Kenneth Russell Ward, 58, 300 block of S.W. Armadillo Trail, Arcadia. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
- Jeremie Demetrius Blandin, 30, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, destroying, fabricating or tampering with evidence, and possession or use of drug equipment. Bond: $3,500.
- Taylor Cheyanne Chandler, 21, 1600 block of N.E. Hansel Ave., Arcadia. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
- Carlos Enoc Delcid, 26, 1300 block of N.E. Oak St., Arcadia. Charge:petty theft. Bond: $120.
- Steven Barton Fickler, 41, 11900 block of S.W. Loop Terrace, Arcadia. Charge: DUI with BAC .15 or higher or with person under 18. Bond: $500.
- Reginald Charles Grantham, 28, 2900 block of S.W. Boll Weevil Road, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
- Eric Scott Harrison, 47, 7100 block of S.W. Horse Creek Road, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
- Samantha Jean Martin, 46, 600 block of Waldron St., Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: $120.
- Jessica Lois Payne, 41, 6600 block of N.W. Pine Level St., Arcadia. Charge: hit and run leaving the scene of an accident with property damage. Bond: $120.
- William George Pickhardt, 47, 12400 block of SA.W. Lexington Place, Arcadia. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, and felony battery. Bond: $5,500.
- Roberto Garcia, 59, 3100 block of 2nd Ave., Arcadia. Charge: trespass on property other than a structure or conveyance. Bond: $500.
- Jason Brian Morgan, 34, Millington, Mich. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.
- Jose Luis Zavaleta, 22, no address, Arcadia. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $120.
- Katlin Marissa Arnold, 20, 2200 block of S.E. Shady Circle, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Released on recognizance.
- Palafox Travis Quinton Henry, 20, Opa Locka, Fla. Charge: driving on a suspended license. Bond: $120.
- Larry Lenard Ousley Jr., 24, 1100 block of S.E. 9th Ave., Arcadia. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Purge: $100.
- Rebeca Jose Defino, 43, 300 block of E. Pine St., Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
- Veronica Ann Flores, 34, Zolfo Springs. Charge: fleeing to elude officer. Bond: none.
- Tyshawn Rameick Green, 27, Atlanta, Ga. Charge: sexual assault and battery with a weapon and victim is 12 or older. Bond: none.
- Darrius Demengus Jenkins Jr., 21, Avon Park, Fla. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
- Candi Seare Redding, 39, 600 block of Harris Road, Arcadia. Charges: unarmed burglary of an occupied dwelling and aggravated battery. Bond: none.
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
- Jesse Garza Jr., 51, 4900 block of S.W. Norton Ave., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
- Larry Albert Taylor, 43, 400 block of N. Volusia Ave., Arcadia. Charge: driving on a suspended license for third or subsequent instance. Bond: $1,500.
- Earl Gene Wallace Jr., 65, 11200 block of S.W. Welch Ave., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
The Hardee County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
- Fredricka Alexzia Shuler, 20, 1100 block of S.W. Rainbow Ave., Arcadia. Charges: knowingly driving on a suspended license and giving false ID to law officer. Bond: $750.
Sentenced:
- Lonnie Nair, 52, of Arcadia, sentenced to state prison for two years on charges of dealing in stolen property, giving false ownership information to a pawn dealer, and violation of probation. Nair pleaded no contest to charges that he stole a Mongoose mountain bike and pawned it, for which he got 18 months probation. Subsequently he was charged with violating probation by driving on a suspended license, driving while intoxicated, refusing to take a breath test, criminal trespass and use of any drug or intoxicant. He admitted the violation, was adjudicated guilty, probation was revoked and he was sentenced to prison.
- Ray Rodriguez, 58, of Arcadia, sentenced to two years and nine months in state prison for possession of cocaine. He was stopped for not wearing his seal belt correctly, and after police saw an open beer can in the car, he gave approval for a search. Police found crack cocaine, along with steel wool commonly used as a filter to smoke crack cocaine. He was previously sentenced to 5 years in prison for burglary of an unoccupied structure or conveyance and unarmed robbery, and before that served additional stints going back to 1995 for burglary, trafficking in stolen property, escape, and fleeing to elude police.
- Kyle Lamar Chaney, 30, of Arcadia, sentenced to two years, six months for burglaries and grand theft in January and February reportedly targeting migrant residences (reported in the Feb. 28, 2019 Arcadian). His projected release date is August 20, 2021. Previously he was sentenced to more than a year in 2013 for child abuse with injury.
- Adrian Diaz, 23, DCI, from Suwannee, Fla., sentenced to two years and 11 months for battery on a staff member at DCI; and then, while in the county jail, for battery of another jail inmate. He had been sentenced in 2016 for five years for aggravated child abuse.
- Eugene James Hoffer III, 35, of Arcadia, sentenced to a year and a day on charges of possession and delivery of drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting an officer. Previously he served a one-year sentence for possession of methamphetamine and fleeing to elude police. He is expected to be released on June 29, 2020.
- Mark Kayton Mills, 33, of Arcadia, sentenced to a year and six months for possession and sale of methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl, possession of drug paraphernalia and using a two-way communication device to commit a felony. His scheduled release date is Oct. 9, 2020.
- Jason Lee Lastinger, 44, of Arcadia, sentenced to a year and a day in prison on charges of possession of a controlled substance. His scheduled release date is June 6, 2020.
- Jason Lee Cook, 42, of FCCC, Arcadia, sentenced to two years in prison for possession of photographic material depicting sexual performance by a child. Previously, he was given a one-year, nine-month sentence in 1996 and a four-year sentence in 1999 for lewd and lascivious assault of a child under 16. He is currently listed as a sex offender.
- James Ira Jackson, 44, FCCC, Arcadia, sentenced to four years in state prison for battery on at the Civil Commitment Center staff. He has served previous prison terms, most out of Pinellas or Hillsborough counties, for sexual battery with a weapon or using force, aggravated battery on a victim age 65 or older, lewd and lascivious behavior with a child under 16, lewd and lascivious exhibition in the presence of an employee, and preventing or obstructing a fire exit. His sentences ranged from four to more than 18 years and date back to 1992.
—Compiled by Susan E. Hoffman
