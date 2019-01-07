The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Dec. 28:
Raymond Andrew Castillo, 22, Lake Placid, charged with probation violation.
Randy Jay Frasier, 27, Sebring, on two charges of battery.
Gilberto Montano, 18, Avon Park, on charges of resisting an officer, trespassing, interfere with railroad track or equipment, attempted felony murder and robbery with a firearm.
Darius Deirra Taylor, 30, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Dec. 29:
Etanislao Jacob Jimenez, 27, Sebring, on charges of marijuana possession, drug possession, drug equipment possession, kidnapping, robbery, hit and run, failure to register motor vehicle and driving on suspended license.
Oscar John Tidwell, 19, Lake Placid, charged with operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.
Martin Lewis Williams, 33, Avon Park, charged with driving on suspended license.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Dec. 30:
Jacob David Knowles, 46, Venus, on charges of smuggling contraband, cocaine possession, drug equipment possession and probation violation.
Dalton Ray Krell, 21, Avon Park, on charges of battery, marijuana possession and probation violation.
Sandra Lee Maule, 36, Lake Placid, on charges of resisting an officer, condition of release violation, aggravated battery, arson and probation violation.
Wilbert Segarra, 18, Sebring, on charges of drug equipment possession, marijuana possession, grand theft auto and burglary.
Stanley Lorenzo Shuler, 51, Lake Placid, on charges of burglary and battery.
Sabrina Lucille Smith, 42, Avon Park, charged with marijuana possession.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Dec. 31:
Timothy Bennett Cummings, 41, Avon Park, charged with probation violation.
Diana Lynn Knust, 44, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Cristina Otero, 29, Avon Park, on charges of drug possession and marijuana possession.
Antonio Perez, 42, Lake Placid, on charges of trespassing, failure to register motor vehicle, driving while license suspended and two charges of resisting an officer.
Allan Jerome Roberts, 32, Avon Park, on charges of selling marijuana and possession of marijuana.
Christopher Anthony Tavarez, 29, Avon Park, on two charges of probation violation.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Jan. 1:
Jonathan Joseph Scherer, 29, Avon Park, charged with aggravated assault with deadly weapon.
Marvishay Akarie Tranai Sholtz, 21, Lake Placid, on charges of marijuana possession, possession of counterfeited bill or note and two charges of drug equipment possession.
The following person was arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Jan. 2:
Steven Levon Hanna, 22, West Park, on charges of forgery and fraud.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Jan. 3:
Warren Anthony Buckner, 19, Avon Park, on charges of burglary, drug possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, dealing in stolen property, possession of marijuana, public order crimes and larceny.
Paul Robert Freeman, 47, Sebring, on charges of resisting an officer without violence, possession of drug equipment and drug possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
Aleia Danielle Jones, 29, Sebring, on a charge of probation violation.
Jinece Elizabeth Loughry, 66, Avon Park, on charges of animal conservation violations.
Erie Dwayne Mason, 60, Sebring, on a charge of probation violation.
Mario Pina Miranda, 24, Sebring, on a charge of probation violation.
