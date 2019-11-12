The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Nov. 4:
Jan Alan Button, 30, Avon Park, on four charges of sex offender violation.
Leroy Quinn English, 36, Avon Park, on charges of methamphetamine possession, resisting an officer, drug equipment possession and two charges of failure to appear.
Brandi Leanne McCall, 44, Sebring, on three charges of failure to appear.
Gary Lee Shields, 43, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Latasha Sharell Walker, 35, Avon Park, on charges of methamphetamine possession and drug equipment possession.
Jerome Williams, 64, Avon Park, on charges of aggravated assault and burglary.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Nov. 5:
Dajuan Bryan Brewer, 41, Orlando, charged with probation violation.
Dale Evans-Williams Brown, 33, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Robert Wayne Buchanan, 71, Soldotna, Arkansas, charged with battery.
Malvin Oneil Candelario, 37, Sebring, charged with sexual assault.
Dawn Lamb Cooper, 48, Lorida, on charges of theft from a person 65 or older, executing a scheme to defraud a financial institution, four charges of uttering a forgery, four charges of forgery of a check and four charges of criminal use of ID.
Daeshawn Jacquel Gibson, 25, Avon Park, on charges of drug equipment possession and drug possession.
Thomas Fransisco Three Lindsey, 24, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Marvalius Laclut Swift, 46, Sebring, charged with parole violation.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Nov. 6:
Rose Marie Carpenter, 45, Lake Placid, charged with probation violation.
Kerrigan Reiley Connors, 19, Sebring, on charges of dealing in stolen property and larceny.
David Allen Curry, 29, Winter Garden, on charges of illegal use of credit cards and two charges of larceny.
Manuel J Ferrell, 32, Sebring, on charges of battery, kidnapping and aggravated assault.
Amber Jade Haines, 26, Sebring, on charges of grand theft auto and burglary.
Jason Dwayne Hill, 36, Sebring, on charges of burglary and grand theft auto.
Kellie Jean Motil, 40, Avon Park, on charges of fraud, larceny and dealing in stolen property.
Frederick Taber Reed, 35, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Debbie Mae Willis, 57, Sebring, on charges of dealing in stolen property and larceny.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Nov. 7:
Robert Alfred Brooker, 42, Sebring, on charges of driving while license suspended, failure to register motor vehicle and two charges of resisting an officer.
Warren Anthony Buckner, 20, Avon Park, on six charges of failure to appear.
Carolyn Rose Carrodegua, 49, Sebring, charged with battery.
Jimmy Jerome Leeks, 30, Tyler, Texas, charged with driving while license suspended.
John Michael Murphy, 22, Anthony, charged with probation violation.
