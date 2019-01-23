The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Jan. 11:
Christopher Tyler Ethan Best, 19, Sebring, on charges of larceny and two charges of grand theft auto.
Lugene Carter, 63, Sebring, charged with battery on a person 65 or older.
Katrina Gayle Ficco, 37, Lake Placid, on charges of forgery, theft of a credit card, executing a scheme to defraud financial institution, criminal use of personal ID, grand theft, uttering a forgery, fraudulent use of credit card and two charges of criminal use of personal ID.
David Perez Garcia, 62, Lorida, on charges of drug equipment possession and cocaine possession.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Jan. 12:
Davey Lee Amburgey, 49, Sebring, on charges of marijuana possession, drug equipment possession and drug possession.
Thomas Arthur Estes, 30, Avon Park, on charges of smuggling contraband, drug equipment possession, drug possession and two charges of larceny.
Lisa Marie Frances, 40, Sebring, on charges of drug possession and drug equipment possession.
Misty Ann Proffitt, 37, Avon Park, charged with grand theft auto.
Davey Macias Torres, 20, Lake Placid, on charges of drug equipment possession and two counts of marijuana possession.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Jan. 13:
Luis Javier Diaz-Oliveros, 31, Lake Placid, on charges of obstructing justice and battery.
Devin James Howze, 23, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Danique Romaine Rosius, 22, Frostproof, charged with probation violation.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Jan. 14:
Edwin Charles Urban, 65, Lakeland, charged with probation violation.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Jan. 15:
Jason Michael Kostman, 30, Lake Placid, on charges of scheme to defraud, forgery, uttering a forged bill, check or draft and two charges of larceny.
Jennifer Lee Pope, 43, Avon Park, charged with battery.
Christopher Robert Selander, 38, Sebring, charged with battery.
Stephen Gerald Shuart, 32, Avon Park, charged with probation violation.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Jan. 16:
Joshua Kalyn Carver, 38, Sebring, charged with cruelty toward a child.
Ajaita Natasha Hampton, 36, Stuart, charged with probation violation.
Harrison Alexandr Howes, 18, Lake Placid, on charges of falsely impersonating an officer and criminal action under color of law.
Michael James Northrop, 53, Tammarack, charged with probation violation.
Jacob Lewis Patrick, 28, Sebring, on charges of drug equipment possession and drug possession.
Eduardo Pozo, 39, Sebring, on charges of possession of a firearm on school property and license-registration weapon.
Stefanie Marie Ray, 29, Sebring, on charges of criminal use of personal identification, scheme to defraud financial institution, theft of credit card, grand theft and fraudulent use of credit card (three times).
Michael Steven Sramek, 32, Sebring, on charges of aggravated battery with deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by convicted felon and aggravated assault with deadly weapon.
Valdemar Valdaez, 39, Lake Placid, on a charge of failure to appear.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Jan. 17:
Caitlin Susan Edwards, 28, Avon Park, on a charge of probation violation.
Cody Scott Galvin, 32, Sebring, on charges of drug possession, distribution of synthetic narcotics and possession of drug equipment.
Kelvin Lee McCall, 36, Lake Placid, on two charges of probation violation.
Fallon Kaye Ohler, 27, Sebring, on charges of drug possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug equipment.
Rebecca Lynne Pritchard, 20, Lake Placid, on a charge of probation violation.
Sandra Schneider, 45, Sebring, on charges of batter, robbery, larceny and kidnapping/false imprisonment.
Trevor Joseph Snyder, 21, Brookfield, Massachusetts, on charges of possession of drug equipment and distribution of marijuana.
Darren Michael Spivey, 34, Venus, on a charge of probation violation.
Paul Zane Valladares, 20, Sebring, on a charge of larceny.
